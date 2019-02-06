Retired Delhi cop offered help to withdraw money from ATM, duped of Rs 19,000

A retired head constable of the Delhi Police was allegedly duped by a man who offered to help him withdraw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Dhankot.

Police said the accused allegedly swapped the ATM card and later withdrew Rs19,000 from his account.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday between 3pm and 3.30pm when the man, a resident of Budhera in Farrukhnagar, had gone to an ATM at a bus stand in Dhankot to withdraw cash.

Jaiprakash, sub-inspector, Rajendra Park police station, said that after he was unable to conduct the transaction due to a technical glitch, a man outside the kiosk offered to help him. “The accused asked the man to hand over his ATM card and took his PIN. He swiped the card and left after handing the man an identical card. When he returned home, he received three text messages of transactions from his bank account,” said SI Jaiprakash.

Police said the man was duped of Rs19,000 and he reported the incident to the police on Monday. “We have written to the bank to procure the CCTV footage of the kiosk to trace the accused,” said SI Jaiprakash.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajinder Park police station, the police said.

On December 26,two men were booked for allegedly duping a 25-year-old woman of Rs15,000 on the pretext of offering her assistance.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:35 IST