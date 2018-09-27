Ride cashless on Gurugram bus service from today, tickets to cost Rs 2 less

After two delays this month, the digital ticketing facility for the Gurugaman bus service will be launched today.

Christened the ‘Digital Gurugaman Card’, the facility will be inaugurated by divisional commissioner of Gurugram, D Suresh, from the Huda City Centre bus stop at 3pm.

The cashless service will enable commuters to avail of a discount of Rs 2 on every journey paid for using the card. The standard ticket prices are Rs 10 for travel up to five stops, Rs 20 for travel up to 10 stops and Rs 30 for travel up to and beyond 20 stops.

Each card will have a unique ID and will also be linked with the customers’ phone numbers. Customers will receive updates via SMS in addition to

physical receipts provided by conductors. The card, much like the DMRC’s smart card, will be rechargeable.

In a deviation from the Metro cards, these cards can be used to buy tickets for multiple commuters. The minimum recharge value of the card is Rs50 and the maximum balance that can be stored is Rs1,500.

Arun Sharma, the general manager of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, said that the cards would be available at key bus stops — Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk and Unitech Cybercity — from Thursday. The selected bus stops fall on the GMCBL’s Route No. 212, which runs in a circle from Basai Chowk to Huda City Centre and back.

Service on the GMCBL’s second route, from Sector 2 to Ghata village, is expected to start next month.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:25 IST