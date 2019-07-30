Road accidents down 7%, deaths 5.5% in Haryana

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:46 IST

Correct identification of accident-prone spots on Haryana roads and spread of awareness about road safety rules among the masses have brought down fatalities by 5.5 % and accidents by 7%, observed experts at an event organised by the state government and Haryana Vision Zero on Monday.

The event marked the completion of two years of Haryana Vision Zero, which was launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2017.

Chief secretary, Haryana, Kehsni Anand Arora, who chaired the function, said that even though efforts were in place to reduce fatalities, more was needed. What is required to effectively check road mishaps is a strong coordination among various governmental agencies, especially the police and the health departments, Arora said.

TC Gupta, additional chief secretary, transport department, stated that among the odd 5,000 casualties taking place every year in Haryana, 75% of the victims were between 12 and 35 years of age.

Manoj Yadava, director general of police (DGP), Haryana Police, highlighted the inadequacy in the number of ambulances for accident victims. He also pointed out that wrong or misleading signs on the national highways were also responsible for a large number of accidents.

Claudia Adriazola, director of health and road safety, World Resources Institute (WRI), Ross Centre, Washington, spoke on what was being done the world the over to promote road safety.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme director, Haryana Vision Zero, in her presentation said that her team in its exercise during the past two years has analysed the spots where five or more persons have lost their lives or 10 or more persons have been seriously injured. “While the state government record had 58 black spots, we detected 488 black spots, investigated the cases and submitted our recommendations to the departments concerned. Defective road engineering, poor speed management, wrong road signs and faulty driving were some of the main causes behind road mishaps,” she said.

B N Puri, director of Asian Institute of Transport Development, also pointed out that the most of the accidents were caused by improper road engineering.

Other speakers who spoke in the panel discussion on the challenges and strategies included Rakesh Gupta, project director, Chief Ministers Good Governance Associates; Mahavir Singh, principal secretary, school education; Shashank Anand, SSP, traffic, Chandigarh and Virender Kumar Dahiya, transport commissioner.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 03:46 IST