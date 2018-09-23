Road caves in near Gurugram village, water supply affected

A portion of the New Railway Road near Gurugram village caved in on Saturday, affecting the water supply and sewerage connectivity.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) said that this damage was caused due to trenchless cabling being carried out by a contractor of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Locals alleged that cable work at the spot was carried out by the contractor around 10 days earlier, after which the road starting developing cracks.

The machine used for drilling the earth had accidentally damaged the water supply pipeline as a result of which there was leakage of water, weakening the road surface. On Saturday, there was rain in the wee hours, as a result of which the road was further damaged and a stretch of around 15 to 20 feet caved in.

Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said that as soon as they heard of the cave-in, they started the repair work. The sewer line has been restored and rest of the work will be completed by tomorrow. “This incident was caused due to digging by machine. The firm doing this work will have to ensure that no such damage takes place in future,” said Yadav.

The damage to the water pipeline caused problems in the area, and tankers had to be provided.

Residents allege that the matter was raised with the junior engineer and other officials of the MCG, who were apprised about the cracks in the road. However, no action was taken.

