Road repair work in DLF phases 1, 2 and 3 starts

After the rise in temperature, road repair work in DLF phases 1, 2 and 3 started last week to make the three private colonies ready for a takeover by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The transfer of the three colonies has been pending since February 2016.

On Monday, the developer initiated road repair work on Arjun Marg in DLF Phase 1, five days after they had started work in F Block of DLF Phase 3. In DLF Phase 2 repair started Saturday.

“With the weather conditions favouring bitumin work, DLF has started repair work in all three colonies over the past week. Currently, we are fixing roads in only those areas where space is available as several roads have been dug up for laying electricity cables under the Smart Grid project,” said a senior DLF official.

Barring the three colonies, the remaining six colonies have been taken over by the MCG over the last two months.

On February 20, the MCG had held a meeting with the developer and asked them for a status update on the project, following which they directed the builders to fix deficiencies at the earliest.

“During our meeting, DLF officials had informed that they were waiting for the temperature to rise before initiating road repair work and told us about the hurdles they were facing due to the Smart Grid project. After discussions, we directed them to complete the remaining work at the earliest so we can complete the takeover,” MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said.

RS Rathee, president of Gurgaon Citizens Council, an apex body of the RWAs of DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, said that work to fix infrastructure deficiencies is expected to be completed in five months.

“In February, the developer had sought more time from MCG to bring infrastrure up to date in the blocks that could not be covered earlier. The ₹35 crore work is expected to be completed before August,” Rathee said.

Rathee added that since the three colonies were developed in the 1980s, the key civic infrastructure was developed nearly 40 years ago, and was not equipped to handle the existing population pressure.

Along with Suncity, DLF had decided to fix the civic amenities such as broken roads, drains, incomplete parks, and community centres themselves, instead of handing over the colony to the MCG by paying them the monetary sum needed for fixing them.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 03:35 IST