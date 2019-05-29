Robbers set man on fire in Rohtak, victim critical

A man was set on fire by two unidentified robbers at his house in Rohtak’s Jagdish Colony, the police said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Dimpi, was admitted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where his condition is said to be stable.

The police said Dimpi was sleeping at his house when he heard some noise coming from the terrace around 4 am on Tuesday. When he went to the terrace to check, two masked men held him hostage at gunpoint and then set him on fire after sprinkling petrol on him. When he shouted for help, the two men fled the spot. Dimpi’s family rushed him to PGIMS. He suffered critical burns.

Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said evidence indicated that the two men were robbers. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter. The police have also found a lead on one of the suspects caught in a CCTV footage. The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on the suspects.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:25 IST