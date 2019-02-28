Robbery attempt at Gurugram finance firm foiled, three men booked

An alleged robbery bid at a finance company in Gurugram was foiled on Wednesday afternoon after public gathered outside the company’s office in Sector 7, forcing the four suspects to flee the spot.

Police said the suspects took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV and left their country-made pistol at the scene of the crime.

Police said a case under section 392 (robbery), 397(robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code and sections of Arms Act has been registered at New Colony police station.

According to the police, three men barged into the office of a money exchanger in Madanpuri, sector 7 around 1 pm while one of their aides on a motorbike waited at a distance. In the footage retrieved from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, the three men are seen running towards the motorbike on the main road.

The robbers entered the office and held the staff at gunpoint, asking them to hand over the cash. Meanwhile, the staff raised an alarm and neighbours gathered outside the office before the accused could collect the cash from the boxes. They assaulted the man sitting near the cash counter with pistol butt, said police.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the incident was captured in the CCTV camera but the suspects took the DVR with them to evade arrest. “After we received the alert, we started scanning CCTV recordings of different areas. Two of the suspects have been identified by the crime teams. We have formed teams to arrest them. Also the cash, nearly R9 lakh, kept in the office at the time of incident is found to be intact,” he said.

“We have registered a case of attempt to robbery. We are probing the case from all possible angles, including personal enmity. We are also investigating whether accused were tipped off by someone,” said Singh.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:43 IST