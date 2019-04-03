Robbery bid on businessman’s car foiled

A group of men assaulted a businessman around midnight Monday in a bid to snatch his car, police said. Police said the complainant was on his way to his friend’s place and had reached near Chauma railway station in Palam Vihar when the accused men signalled him to stop.

According to the complaint filed, the accused men allegedly told the victim that they were parched and asked if the victim was carrying a water bottle.

“When he told them that he did not have a water bottle in his car, three to four accused men assaulted him and tried to snatch his car, but he managed to escape,” said a police official familiar with the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Police said it was not certain if the accused men were armed or not. A case in this regard was registered against unidentified persons at Palam Vihar police station.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 03:49 IST