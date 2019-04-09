Rohtak man poisons 2 sons, commits suicide after quarrel with wife: Cops

Barely two weeks after a man in Rohtak’s Sundana village killed his wife and two kids before committing suicide, a 35-year-old man in Rohtak’s Meham town allegedly poisoned his two sons and himself on Sunday night.

Police said Balwan Singh, a farmer, took his two sons Hannu, 6, and Maan, 4, to a field after a quarrel with his wife and allegedly poisoned them and also allegedly consumed it himself. He then drove the kids back home and informed his wife about having taken the extreme step.

The trio were rushed to a local hospital that referred them to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. On Monday morning, Balwan and his younger son Maan were pronounced dead while his elder son Hannu remained critical.

Police said based on Balwan’s sister’s complaint, they have booked his wife Jyoti for abetment to suicide. Inspector Narender Singh, Meham station house officer, said the complainant stated that Jyoti used to fight a lot with her husband due to which he had been upset for a long time.

He said that further investigation in the case was going on.

This is the third incident of family suicide in Rohtak this year. Earlier in January, a 32-year-old man in Rohtak’s Bahu Akbarpur village had allegedly murdered his wife and two kids before hanging himself from the ceiling.

Last year in Sonepat, a man hacked his wife and two sons to death before killing himself. He was allegedly upset over his wife’s extramarital affair.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 04:16 IST