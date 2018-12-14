RWAs of New Gurugram form united front for civic matters

In order to highlight their problems and issues related to infrastructure and basic amenities with the government and private developers, the residents of new Gurugram have formed a unified association that will be representing more than 30 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs). The association has been named United Association of New Gurugram and it plans to take up the causes of residents living in new sectors particularly from sectors 71 to 115.

A delegation of the association also called upon PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to him regarding their demands. “We have decided to bring together RWAs in new sectors under one forum as all over problems related to basic amenities such as water, power and sewage are same. All the residents are facing trouble due to congestion and jams at Kherki Daula and the non-completion of the Dwarka Expressway is a major issue. All this was discussed with the minister, who also represents the people as a MLA,” said Pravin Malik, vice president and spokesman of the association.

Apart from the basic infrastructure, the association will also take up larger issues like security of the residents in the area with the police department and provision of facilities like a government hospital, police station, patrolling, and other municipal facilities as well. The founding members said that the objective was to engage cohesively with the government and private developers as fighting with the system alone did not bring the required results.

The unified association has already taken up the matter to repair and reconstruction of the main sector roads which are under GMDA and the repair work from Rampura flyover to Pataudi road, which has already begun. The office bearers of the association include Ashok Malik, president, Arvind Shah, assistant vice president, Vinod Munshi, general secretary.

An executive body of the association would also be appointed soon to give representation to each representative of the member RWAa. “Around 30 association have joined us and more will come soon,” said Malik.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:37 IST