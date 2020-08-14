e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Sarpanch’s husband, who was shot by gangster, succumbs to injuries

Sarpanch’s husband, who was shot by gangster, succumbs to injuries

gurugram Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Over a month after the 37-year-old husband of sarpanch of Alipur village was shot outside a private hospital in Sohna, the victim succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday night. The crime branch had earlier arrested one suspect in relation to the case.

On July 15 around 4pm, the victim, Manoj Dagar, had gone to a private hospital with his nine-year-old daughter who was suffering from a mild fever. Dagar was about to park his SUV outside the hospital, 100 metres away from City Sohna police station across the road, when he was shot through the car’s window pane by a suspect. He had sustained one gunshot wound in the neck and, since then, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Police probe has revealed that the suspect, Mahesh Rathi, brother of gangster Ashok Rathi, held a grudge against Dagar, who had a role in vacating a house in Alipur.

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “Ashok Rathi had usurped a house belonging to his wife’s relatives in Sohna after relations had soured between them. On the intervention of Dagar, whose wife is the sarpanch, the property was freed from Rathi’s control and the house was locked. This enraged Rathi’s brother, Mahesh, and he planned to take revenge.”

The police said they are probing the role of other suspects in the case too and added that Section 302 (punishment for murder) under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) will be added to the FIR registered at City Sohna police station.

Ashok Rathi, who had links with gangs and was accused in several cases, was shot dead by three men at his house in Alipur on November 16 last year.

top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In