Sarpanch’s son, kin beaten up in Gurugram’s Sohna over personal enmity

The son of a sarpanch and two of his relatives were allegedly beaten up by a group of men, due to personal enmity, near Khuntpuri village in Sohna, said the police. According to the police, four men cornered the sarpanch’s son, his cousin and uncle near a canal in the village and threatened to kill them.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 6.30 pm when Mohit, 20, son of the sarpanch of Khuntpuri village, was returning from Hajipur village with his uncle, Parvinder, and cousin, Dharmender.

The police said that when they reached Khuntpuri turning, the four men, identified by their first names as Bobby, Narbir, Karambir and Ravi, intercepted them near a canal and blocked their way with two motorcycles.

“According to the complainant, the accused attacked them with canes and even threatened to kill them. One of the accused aimed a gun at them, but restrained from shooting before leaving from the spot,” said the investigating official requesting anonymity.

Birender Singh, sarpanch of Khuntpuri village, said that two of the four accused were from their village, and had been targeting his family due to personal enmity.

“The accused have been creating a ruckus over the construction of a boundary wall near a cremation ground in the village. They are in cahoots with a rival group in village politics,” said Singh alleging that one of the accused had beaten up a man during a panchayat session in the village last week.

Police said the victims sustained minor injuries and are stable.

A case was registered under sections 147, 148 , 323 , 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Sohna police station on Thursday, police said.

