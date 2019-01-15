SC gives Kant Enclave residents get more time to vacate houses

The Supreme Court on Monday gave more time to house owners, whose properties were ordered to be demolished due to illegal construction in the forest area of Aravalli hills, to vacate the premises subject to furnishing of undertaking in this regard.

As per an earlier court direction the owners were to vacate the premises by March 31. However, now they would get time till July 31.

The court allowed the extension after lawyers appearing for some house owners requested for more time on the ground that the owners were senior citizens who needed some more time to look for another accommodation. The court, however, said the March 31 deadline will remain for those who do not furnish an undertaking.

On September 11 last year, the apex court had termed “frightening” the illegal construction in the forest area of Aravalli hills and directed the Haryana government to demolish the unauthorised structures built there after August 18, 1992. There are 33 house owners in Faridabad’s Kant Enclave who were to leave the premises. As per the verdict, the Haryana government and the private builders were to compensate the property owners.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who is assisting the court, informed the bench about the valuation of properties done by a court-appointed committee. Haryana government counsel said the state has already deposited Rs 16.5 crore with the top court registry. As per a directive, the money has to be distributed among the house owners as per the valuation report of the committee.

Any grievance against the valuation report can be raised before a competent civil court, SC said.

