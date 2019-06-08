SCERT to improve learning material, training booklets under Saksham programme

In a move aimed at aligning the teaching methodology in government schools with the Saksham programme — a statewide initiative that seeks to achieve grade-level competency — SCERT Haryana will be revamping the learning materials, training booklets, and other teacher training resources under its ambit with a focus on competency-based teaching.

Under the Saksham programme, the progress of students in subjects, such as mathematics, Hindi and English in classes 3-8 is being monitored. As per the programme, at least 80% of the students of a block need to achieve the grade-level competency by securing at least 70% marks in the three subjects for them to be declared Saksham.

With the change in teaching methodology, SCERT (State Council of Educational Research & Training) also expects an improvement in students’ performances in national and state level competency tests, National Achievement Survey and Student Assessment Tests, respectively.

“Tests like NAS and SAT that are conducted by a third party are not based on mere textbook knowledge. They are learning-based and need students to think logically. Many a times, when students come across analytical questions, they assume that the questions are out of syllabus even when they are not. If teachers start focusing on competency, students will be better equipped to deal with tests that assess different qualities,” said Manoj Kaushik, trainer in-charge, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Kaushik said that so far competency-based teaching was not taking place, with most teachers largely focusing on completing the syllabus for exam evaluation. Due to the lack of harmony between the teaching methodology and the premise of the exam, students were struggling with the nature of questions. However, that is likely to change with consolidated focus on competency.

“Now, we are mapping all the content on the basis of competencies. E-content that is being disseminated through multiple outlets like QR-coded books, ChalkLit mobile application, Learning Enhancement Program manual and online videos are all being created after factoring competency-enhancement,” said Kaushik.

Jyoti Chaudhary, director, SCERT, said that the step had been taken to expand the knowledge base of students. “During the last Saksham exam, I found that many students were thrown off the guard by the questions that had been set up by the third party assessment agency. We have thus decided to revamp all our modules with a focus on increasing different competencies of students. This will enable students to answer questions of all nature,” said Chaudhary.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 02:14 IST