Scrap dealer beats co-worker to death after altercation in Gurugram

The police on Thursday arrested a scrap dealer for allegedly beating his co-worker to death following an argument between the two in Laxman Vihar, Sector 4, on May 18. The police said the suspect admitted to having beaten the man with a rod in a fit of rage.

The suspect, Anish, was arrested on Thursday from Rajiv Chowk after the police received a tip-off. According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30pm when the victim, Bhoopram, Anish and two other co-workers were about to eat. The police said Bhoopram and Anish had a confrontation pertaining to cooking duties.

Basant Chauhan, SHO, Sector 9 A police station, said Anish got agitated and started abusing Bhoopram. “He slapped Bhoopram and after the intervention of others, left. At 10.30pm, he returned with a rod and hit him on his head when he was sleeping,” said SHO Chauhan.

The police said Bhoopram was rushed to a hospital and later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment on May 31.

The police had registered a case under sections 323 and 506 of IPC, and later added Section 302 to the FIR.

The suspect went to Dadar (Mumbai) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for a week. “He had come to the city recently to run an errand and was arrested,” said SHO Chauhan. The suspect also has at least two criminal cases registered against him in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 04:01 IST