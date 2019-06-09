Sector 29 bar staff assaulted, 8 booked

The police on Friday booked eight men for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting staff members at the Duty Free Vayu Bar in Sector 29.

On Thursday night, some of the suspects were asked to leave the restro bar following which they called their friends and assaulted the bouncers and staff members other than vandalising the premises, the police said.

The police said they arrested four men from the spot and four others who had fled the post surrendered in the district sessions court on Saturday. All the eight suspects were released on bail.

The manager of the resto-bar, Sachin Kaushik, had complained to police that four men came to the restaurant on Thursday and started creating a ruckus. When the bouncers asked them to leave, they threatened them and called their friends who vandalised the premises. Five bouncers were reportedly injured in the incident, police said.

The manager, in his complaint, said seeing the damage, other staff members intervened and asked the eight people to vacate the bar. They informed the police, following which four of fled and the rest were arrested.

“The men were in a drunken state, arguing with the manager over allowing them to smoke in the non-smoking zone. When the manager refused they got into a fight with the staff. Other staff members rushed to the scene, pushed them aside and asked them to leave the bar,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

Singh said the four men soon left the pub but later some staffers saw them outside making phone calls to their friends. “The same men along with other people later approached the staff and started arguing. As many as seven to eight people surrounded the staff and started raining blows on them,” Singh said, adding the FIR was registered under IPC sections 323, 147, 149, 427 and 506 at Sector 29 police station.

Despite repeated attempts, the manager and staff refused to comment on the issue.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 03:44 IST