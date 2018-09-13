Sector 82 and 83 residents in Gurugram demand road, power, sewers

Residents of societies in sectors 82 and 83, on Wednesday, asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Huda, to ensure that master services, including roads, power, sewage and water supply, and streetlights, are provided at the earliest.

A memorandum to this effect was submitted by representatives of five condominiums — Mapsko Casa Bella, Royale Villa, Antriksh Heights, Vatika India Next, Lifestyle Homes — to HSVP administrator.

The residents have particularly demanding completion of the master sector road, which has been stuck in court. Residents also demanded that the master sector road should be connected with NH48.

Over 5,000 families live in sectors 82 and 83, which were developed by private builders. While the builders are responsible for infrastructure inside the condominiums and the 24-metre roads, the HSVP was yet to given water and sewage connections and there are no streetlights.

“There is no master infrastructure in the area. People depend on private water supply. There is a mall 300 metres away from our society, but due to absence of streetlights people can’t go there after the sun sets,” Mapsko Casa Bella RWA president Dharamveer Singh said.

Provision of master services in the new sectors was initially the responsibility of HSVP but are now the domain of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

GMDA superintending engineer Lalit Arora said, “We are working to provide water and sewage infrastructure to areas located along Dwarka Expressway, including these sectors.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 05:08 IST