Security guard gets life term for murdering wife in Gurugram’s Tikri village

A district court awarded life sentence to a 37-year-old security guard for murdering his wife on May 14, 2016, after they allegedly fought over his extramarital affair and the deceased woman refused to send money to his parents. After committing the crime, the accused had locked the room from outside and fled.

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rana imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in case he failed to pay the fine. The man was convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The convict, Sanjeet Sarkar, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, lived in a rented room in Tikri village with his second wife Nayantara Haldar. According to the police, on May 14, they received a call from the house owner about a woman who was lying unconscious in a locked room. The complainant had spotted the woman from the window of the room, which was open, and found it suspicious since the room was locked from the outside.

A police team from Sadar police station had reached the spot and found the woman’s semi-clad body, with an injured face and a cloth fastened like a noose around her neck. The woman’s husband was missing and when the police tried to contact him, his mobile phone was reported switched off.

The technical surveillance report presented before the court mentioned that Sarkar had fled the spot after the murder and reached the Huda City Centre and afterwards he travelled to nine cities for 23 days before reaching his parent’s house in West Bengal.

Police said Sarkar used to work as a security guard in a condominium on Sohna Road and had been living in the room for two months before the murder.

After investigating the matter for seven months, police submitted its final investigation report before the court on November 3, 2016, holding Sarkar responsible for strangulating his wife to death.

According to the charge sheet, the police investigators relied upon accounts of 17 witnesses, forensic report, technical surveillance report, recoveries and eyewitness accounts, to prove Sarkar’s guilt.

The judge said the convict murdered his wife whom he was supposed to protect. His wife was young and had an entire life ahead of her and being the wife she was entitled to protection from the accused. She resided with the convict with feelings of security and trust, stated court order.

