Senior IPS officer transferred in eight months

Nine police officers, including a senior police officer from Gurugram, were transferred across the state on Thursday. The state home department issued the transfer and posting orders of eight IPS officers and one HPS officer with immediate effect.

Naazneen Bhasin, who had taken over the post of superintendent of police (Special Task Force) in Gurugram in November 2018, has been posted as SP Rewari. During her tenure, STF had arrested three sharpshooters associated with Kaushal gang in April.

