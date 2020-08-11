Serological survey 2.0 may start from August 13 in Gurugram, cover 850 people

gurugram

Aug 11, 2020

The second round of the serological survey for Gurugram is likely to kick-off from August 13 and cover at least 850 people.

Serological survey detects IgG antibodies against Covid-19, which people might have developed without showing any classic symptoms of the virus like cough, cold and fever. A sero survey helps in gauging the extent of spread of and the actual burden of Covid-19 infection in the society. IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus develops in the human body two weeks after the onset of the infection and it remains in the body for long time, indicating that the episode of the infection happened in the past.

For the second round of survey , the administration has identified 16 clusters in the district where 500 people from rural and 350 from urban areas will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The latest round will be part of a statewide survey that is likely to cover at least 21,000 people.

The identified clusters in urban areas in Gurugram are Basai, Khandsa, Patel Nagar and Tigra. In the rural areas the 12 identified clusters are Daulatabad, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Bajghera, Palra, Sherpur, Sarai, Aklimpur, Inchhapuri, Bhudka, Bhorakalan and Rathiwas.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Lab technicians have been trained to carry out the survey in identified clusters tentatively from August 13 or from August 17. In urban areas, 88 samples will be taken from a cluster. Each cluster will be divided into four quadrants, with each quadrant comprising of 22 households.”

“Likewise, in rural areas 42 samples will be taken from each cluster. Each cluster will be divided into four quadrants comprising 11 households. Informed verbal consent of the people above 18 years of age will be taken to give their blood samples for the antibody test,” said Yadav. According to him, 16 teams have been formed. Each team will comprise three members — one medical officer, one lab technician and a health care worker. A supervisor will be appointed for every two clusters.

Earlier, from June 24 till mid-July, first round of serological survey had been conducted in the district. At least 454 IgG antibody tests were conducted then, out of which 56 tested positive while 398 were negative. The districts of Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat were also covered in similar surveys.

This time, all 22 districts of the state will be part of the survey, with officials aiming to cover at least 21,000 people across the state.

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, said, “Final report of the survey will be prepared within a week’s time, after the survey starts.We have 21 lab technicians who have been trained and will take blood samples for antibody detection.”