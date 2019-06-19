Services on Metro’s Yellow line delayed

Operations on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow line—which connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurugram—were delayed during the first half of Tuesday, with trains running at a frequency of eight to 10 minutes, as opposed to the usual two- to three-minute intervals. Several commuters reported taking more than double their usual time while commuting, particularly between Civil Lines and Huda City Centre.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said that the disruption was caused due to ‘signalling failure’. “The trains had to be controlled manually, which resulted in bunching of trains along the line,” he added.

Later in the afternoon, there was also an incident where a passenger killed himself on the tracks at Civil Lines Metro station, which further disrupted services for a short period.

“The train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching the platform at Civil Lines when a man jumped in front of it and was run over. The incident took place around 2pm and halted services for about 20 minutes. We informed the police immediately,” a senior DMRC official said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 01:15 IST