Seven convicts in Gurugram to be released on October 5

Seven prisoners, serving sentences for non-heinous crimes, lodged in the Bhondsi jail will be released on October 5, as part of a Centre’s amnesty scheme.

The prisoners were to be released on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, but the date was pushed back.

Sixty five inmates across jails in Haryana were considered, of which 55 have been shortlisted for special remission through a screening process, said officials.

The Bhondsi jail authorities had finalised the names of seven convicts and had sent the proposal to the ministry of home affairs (MHA). “The 11 convicts include elderly, ailing and those who have completed 50% of their actual sentence. Of the seven, three were convicted for forgery cases,” said officials.

Haryana inspector general of prisons, Jagjit Singh, cited an order of the Central government for the change of dates. “There are two women among the 55, including one from Jind,” Singh said.

Jai Kishan Chillar, the superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said that August 15 was the cut-off date to identify and submit the details of the inmates. The Haryana government processed the case and forwarded the same for consideration by a state level committee on August 30.

The committee had finalised the names by September 10 and these were sent to the governor for an approval. The entire process was finished by Tuesday, said officials.

“On October 2, the prisoners will be taken to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, where after garlanding the statue, a function will be organised before their release. We have also planned to gift them books about Mahatma Gandhi,” Chillar said.

As per a communication sent from the MHA to the CM’s office, the special remission is not accorded to convicts involved in serious and heinous crimes, such as dowry death, rape, human trafficking and those convicted under POTA, UAPA, TADA, FICN, POCSO Act, PMLA, FEMA, NDPS, Prevention of Corruption Act, etc.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:40 IST