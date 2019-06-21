Sewage plant for new sectors in Gurugram by early next year

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started looking for land along the Dwarka Expressway, in sectors 112-115, to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) that will streamline sewage disposal in the area, officials said on Thursday.

GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora said, “We are preparing a detailed project report (DPR) of the estimated of sewage disposed (treated and untreated) from private societies and villages. Once the DPR is ready, we will send it to the state government for approval. Our aim is to construct an STP on the Northern Peripheral Road (Dwarka Expressway) by next March.” He added that at least two acres land would be required to build the STP.

He said the GMDA will write to the MCG, seeking land allotment in sectors 112-115 for the construction of an STP, to streamline sewage system in sectors 81-115. “Earlier, in a meeting with the MCG in April, we had held a discussion in this regard,” Arora said.

The GMDA has already laid a sewage pipeline network in the area. The GMDA currently operates STPs at Behrampur and Dhanvapur, treating 338 million litres daily (MLD) discharging it into the Najafgarh drain through Leg 1 (also known as Badshahpur drain).

There are 35 newly developed sectors (81-115) along the NPR, having nearly 175 residential housing societies and around 15 villages and many unauthorised colonies, sewage disposal of which is not connected with the GMDA’s master sewer lines, in the absence of STPs in the area.

“Sewage disposal in the area is a big challenge currently for the GMDA and we need to construct an STP in the area at the earliest to check illegal disposal by people in the open, drains and elsewhere. As soon as we get land, we will award work to a contractor to complete construction early next year,” GMDA superintending engineer Rajesh Bansal said.

On December 28, 2018, HT had reported that in the absence of proper sewage infrastructure, residents living in sectors 81 to 115 have raised health and environmental concerns regarding the manner in which their sewage waste is disposed of.

Spot visits by a Hindustan Times team to the area, on December 27, found that sewage, both liquid and sludge, was dumped arbitrarily by private tankers at various spots, with many of them emptying untreated waste into a stormwater drain that runs along the Bajghera road in Sector 110, coming from Rezang La Chowk near Palam Vihar and flowing towards Najafgarh.

“Such haphazard management of sewage poses serious risks for both the environment and human health. The authority did not construct STPs anywhere on NPR and now they fear the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Lokesh Sharma, a New Palam Vihar resident, said.

In April, a team of scientists from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), GMDA and members of an NGT-appointed committee had inspected Badshahpur drain at Dhankot to measure the quantity and quality of sewage.

“The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) was found to be eight times higher. Similarly, the quantity was measured at 512 MLD – 174 MLD extra discharge,” said the report.

The NGT has been hearing two cases — Manoj Misra vs State of Haryana and Subhash Gupta vs Union of India — since September 2016, in which the petitioners have raised concerns about dumping of untreated sewage in stormwater drains of Delhi-NCR, which, subsequently, flows into the Najafgarh drain and finally, into the Yamuna, causing pollution.

In the May 30 review meeting, the NGT committee expressed dissatisfaction with the GMDA’s performance. The NGT is likely to hear the case next week.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 02:44 IST