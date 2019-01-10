Sex racket busted in Gurugram spa; 5 women, manager arrested

Five women and the manager of a spa operating out of Sahara Mall on Gurugram’s MG Road were arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly carrying out illegal activities, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police sent a decoy customer and raided the spa, said Poonam Hooda, station house officer, Metro police Station. “All the five women are between the ages of 20 and 25. Both the owners of the spa are on the run and we are trying to nab them,” the officer said.

At the time of filing this report, police were in the process of filing an FIR under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

On Wednesday evening, police received a tip-off that illegal activities were being carried out at a spa on MG Road. “A police officer to the spa was sent as a decoy customer and he offered Rs 2,000 for sexual services. Once they confirmed that they offer such services, the officer called the team, which was waiting outside the spa. We raided the spa and arrested the five women and the manager,” the officer said.

The manager of the spa was identified as Jaswant, 22, a resident of Faridabad. Police said they are conducting raids to arrest the owners of the spa and the arrested accused will be presented before a city court on Thursday.

On December 24 last year, police had arrested seven women, including the manager, of a spa on Sohna Road for their alleged involvement in flesh trade. On November 2, police had arrested six people, including four women, from a spa on Sohna Road in a similar case.

