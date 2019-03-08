Sheena Bora murder: Mumbai top cop had interfered in probe, defence tells court

The defence counsel in the ongoing trial of the Sheena Bora murder case on Thursday told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the then commissioner of police (Rakesh Maria) had interfered in the investigation.

Nagpur police commissioner Dr BK Upadhyay — who was the principal secretary (home) in 2015 — was questioned on Thursday as to why the Sheena Bora murder case was transferred from Mumbai Police to the CBI in 2015. In his testimony recorded by CBI special counsel Kavita Patil, Upadhyay told the court that the home ministry had decided to transfer the case.

When cross-examined by Indrani Mukerjea’s counsel PS Pasbola, Upadhyay said the proposal to transfer the case came from Sanjeev Dayal, then director general of police (DGP).

“It [the proposal] was addressed to the then additional chief secretary KP Bakshi and forwarded to the home minister. The chief minister was holding the portfolio of the home department and he had accepted it,” said Upadhyay, adding that he “endorsed the proposal as it was in the interest of justice”.

The proposal was presented before the court and special CBI judge JC Jagdale went through its contents. Pasbola urged the court to place the proposal on record, which was opposed by the CBI counsel citing its “highly confidential” status.

“We want to know the reason for the transfer of the case. There is criminal conspiracy here. What prejudice is caused by putting it [proposal] on record,” Pasbola said.

Jagdale said that in the interest of fair trial, the proposal can be produced on record, though it still is confidential official correspondence. “I hold that the contents of the said proposal will be helpful for fair trial,” he added.

