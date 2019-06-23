Short-staffed, hospital in Gurugram keeps patients waiting

An acute shortage of staff at the Civil Hospital in Sohna rendered its outpatient department (OPD) almost dysfunctional continuously for two days, according to patients, many of whom said they waited for more than five hours on Thursday and Friday to receive treatment.

Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Sohna, said he had come to get his wife treated and waited in the queue for a doctor at the hospital’s OPD for close to five hours on both Thursday and Friday. “There was no doctor present at the hospital on Thursday. Close to 100 patients were waiting for their turn, but a staff nurse told us the wait was routine at the hospital,” he said.

He added that his wife, who was suffering from high fever, did not get treated on Friday as well despite a long wait. “We came back on Friday morning to the hospital, but had to return home without getting any treatment as the situation at the hospital hadn’t changed.”

A senior doctor from the hospital, who did not wish to be named, confirmed that there was a shortage of doctors on Thursday and Friday.

A senior medical officer, who requested anonymity, said, “Many doctors at the hospital report late or don’t report to work many times. Two doctors have been on leave for almost 10 days now. With such a shortage of doctors, it is difficult to manage the high number of patients that come in the only government hospital in the area.”

The 30-bed hospital in Sohna sees over 200 patients in its OPD on a daily basis. However, according to data with the district health department, the hospital is currently running with only four doctors against a sanctioned strength of 12. Official data shows that the hospital does not have a surgeon, gynecologist, radiologist and a pharmacist,

Hospital staff said pregnant women who come in for treatment are referred to Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

According to health department officials, the number of staff nurses is also less than the sanctioned strength.

The infrastructure of the hospital is also currently in shambles. According to the staff, the hospital lacks adequate drinking water facilities and many rooms are not lit properly

Dr BK Rajora, civil surgeon, Gurugram, said the facilities at the hospital are set for an upgrade and more staff will be available soon as well.

“Vacancies for the medical staff were advertised many times, but not a lot of qualified people applied and the posts had to be advertised again. However, recruitments are currently going on. These posts will be filled up soon as more staff is being hired,” he said.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 02:45 IST