Shot by bodyguard, judge’s wife succumbs to injuries; son battles for life

The wife of a judge who was shot by his personal security officer (PSO) in one of the busiest markets in Gurugram in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries late in the night, police said.

“She died due to excessive bleeding. There was one fatal bullet injury on right side of the chest,” said Dr. Deepak Mathur, one of the three doctors who conducted the post-mortem Sunday morning.

Ritu Garg (38) and her 18-year-old son Dhruv were shot by additional sessions judge Krishan Kant’s PSO Mahipal Singh (32). Ritu was hit on the chest.

“Ritu Garg died at 11:05 pm after her condition deteriorated. Excessive bleeding was the major cause of death. Her blood pressure was low and blood was also found in her lungs,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sumit Kuhar said.

Dhruv who was shot in the head is also battling for his life.

“Dhruv is critical. A major blood vessel had bust after the bullet hit his head. He is on ventilator,” Kuhar said.

Mahipal allegedly shot the mother and son with his service revolver. The accused was arrested two hours later from Gurugram-Faridabad Road. He had been the judge’s personal security officer since April 2017.

According to the family members of the judge, Ritu Garg would be cremated in Hisar later Sunday.

A case under section 307 of the India Penal Code (Attempt to murder) and section 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 50 police station. Police said they will add other charges to the FIR today.

Krishan Kant the told police that he had received the call from his PSO informing that he had shot his wife and son. When his colleague called his wife’s number, someone else picked the call and informed that they were admitted in Park Hospital and have been shot. He also said that his wife told him that she had asked Mahipal to wait in the parking lot before heading for the shopping complex.

“The PSO got irritated when Dhruv asked for car keys and took out his service revolver and shot at him and his wife,” Kuhar said. Kant gave a written statement on Saturday night.

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have constituted an SIT.

