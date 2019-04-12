Showroom owner fails to turn up for desealing drive

A team from the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and a local commissioner appointed by a Gurugram district court had to return without desealing a luxury car showroom at Golf Course Road Thursday after its owners failed to turn up, officials said.

The firm had sought permission from the court to deseal the car showroom — that was being run in a part of Parsavnath Exotica condominium complex on Golf Course road — for two days so that they could remove office items, documents and other important materials from the premises.

The luxury car showroom was sealed on February 20 by DTCP officials after residents of the condo approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that the showroom was being run illegally from their premises and was in violation of the layout plan of the complex.

The court had, on April 10, directed DTCP officials to deseal the showroom for two days — April 11 and April 12.

“The team had gone to deseal the showroom as per the court directions as the owners had sought permission for the same. We reported the matter to court after nobody came to the premises on Thursday. We have been asked to repeat the exercise Friday as well,” said Rohit Arora, who has been appointed the commissioner by the court.

As per the court order, the DTCP was directed to deseal the premises between 11am and 5pm on April 11 and April 12 in the presence of the local commissioner. The court had also directed that a list of items removed from the premises be submitted by the court-appointed local commissioner.

DTCP officials, meanwhile, said a guard on duty told them that the showroom employees could not locate the keys needed for removal of the materials from inside the premises.

