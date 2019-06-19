Signature Solera residents hold protest, register complaint after family gets stuck in lift

Residents of Signature Solera residential complex in Sector 107 held a protest and complained to the police late Monday after three persons — a woman, her son and another boy — got stuck in the lift for about 45 minutes around 9pm. The residents alleged that incidents of the lift malfunctioning were taking place frequently.

Signature Solera is an affordable housing project where possession was given last year.

Prashant Saxena, a resident whose wife and son were among the three persons who got stuck in the lift, said, “They left around 9.20pm and around 9.45pm, we heard a commotion that some people had got stuck in the lift in tower 1A, where I live. It was quite scary as the lift operator leaves around 9pm, and there was no one to open the lift.” Saxena was on the ground floor at the time. Luckily for him, the lift operator who lives in the nearby Dharmpur village, was asked to come immediately to the residential complex to evacuate the people stuck inside it.

“My family was lucky that they managed to get out ,but malfunctioning lifts can lead to a tragedy. I complained to the developer and the maintenance agency but there was no response from their side,” he rued.

Residents of the complex, meanwhile, said that despite the project being affordable, it was necessary that lives of the people not be put in danger. They also said that similar incidents had taken place earlier as well and the issue needed to be resolved.

“A month ago, a resident had got stuck for more than half an hour. Such lapses happen quite often,” said Rohit, a resident, who shared only his first name.

District town and country planning (DTCP) officials said that the matter had come to their notice, and they would ensure such incidents were not repeated. “I will seek a report on the incident and directions will be issued so that necessary action is taken by the developer and maintenance agency,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

A spokesperson for Signature Global, the developer, however, said that they had taken the incident seriously and a meeting of senior officials was held in this regard. “We have asked the lift supplier to ensure immediate rectification of the problem. We are setting up an intercom in the lifts and also placing an alarm. Till the time this happens, an operator will be present inside the lifts,” he added.

Rohtash, SHO, Rajendra Park police station, said that they had received a complaint in this matter and they were probing it.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 01:34 IST