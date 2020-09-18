Six-acre pond in Subash Nagar to be revived by next monsoon

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:09 IST

A six-acre water body in Subhash Nagar, sector 16, is next on the Gurujal initiative’s list of reviving it as a pond for the public.

Both administrative and financial approval for the project have been granted, and work tenders are expected to be floated soon by the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

A Gurugram administraion initiative launched last year, Gurujal aims to address the city’s water scarcity issue through measures, including restoration of ponds and nearby areas as parks. This will be the second body that the initiative will restore.

The Subhash Nagar water body is located behind Guru Dronacharya College in Bheem Nagar, close to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority water boosting station.

There are currently multiple outlets carrying wastewater into the pond from around 110 households, and also a major sewage line. Locals said is almost always filled with sewage, and non-native, invasive species of vegetation.

“The area of the water body itself is about 2.7 acres, and it has been encroached on mainly by informal housing. The encroaching tenements will be removed and recycled sewage water will be fed to a catchment area of about six acres, which we have identified,” said Shubhi Kesarwani, programme manager, Gurujal. “In the Mahabharat, it is believed that Bheem once stopped at this pond for a drink, which gives the place a religious significance as well.”

The water body has a depth of about four meters, according to an ecological assessment of the area by a Gurujal team. The assessment also states that “various animals, especially wild boars are seen in the periphery of the pond.”

Sayani Halder, a wastewater treatment consultant with Gurujal, explained, “The pond has mainly three sources of water, including rain, runoff, and wastewater. The underlying water table is quite low, at 30 metres below the ground. By diverting untreated sewage away from the pond, and pumping in recycled water, we will also be able to replenish the groundwater. The water body is fairly large and has the ability to support biodiversity and influence micro-climate in the immediate vicinity.”

The revival will include not just restoring the water body, but also landscaping the area with a tree garden, seating areas, shaded pathways, a sports arena, an open-air library, and even an amphitheatre space, according to a layout plan shared by the Gurujal team.

The project will be the second such project to be facilitated by the MCG, after work on restoring a smaller water body in Sukhrali was completed earlier this year.

Jasleen Kaur, MCG nodal officer in charge of pond revival, did not respond to request for comment.

Gurujal has also completed drafting detailed project reports (DPRs) for six other water bodies lying within Gurugram city limits, including two in Dhanwapur, two in Badshahpur and another two in Ghata village.

While specific details pertaining to the remaining projects were not provided, Kesarwani said, “The restoration of Ghata’s water bodies will be the most challenging task, given how the area’s hydrogeology has changed in recent years. Just in terms of their sheer size and the scope of work involved, it will be a more challenging project than Subash Nagar, or any of the other ponds we are in the process of reviving.”