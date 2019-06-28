Six flyovers to be finished before polls: Narbir Singh

In the last five years, 38 flyovers have been constructed in the state and six more will be completed before the state assembly elections later this year, said Rao Narbir Singh, state minister of public works department (PWD), forest, civil aviation and architecture, on Thursday in a review meeting with officials of Gurugram, Rewari, Bhiwani and Rohtak PWD circle.

Of the six flyovers, five are in Gurugram district and one in Jhajjar. Chandra Mohan, superintending engineer, Gurugram, who attended the meeting, said that four flyovers are under-construction in the district.

“The Wazirpur flyover is completed, while the Taj Nagar and Pahadi village flyovers will be completed by July-end,” Mohan said.

“Construction of the Bajghera and Garhi Harsaru flyover will be over by August 15, and the foundation for the Dhanwapur one will be placed soon,” he said.

According to a press statement released by the district administration, the minister directed the PWD engineers to plant trees on dividers of the city roads, instead of putting tiles. He said that there is an improvement in the condition of the roads, but said that a lot more could be done as the PWD is maintaining 18 feet as the minimum width of the roads.

Singh said that if the appointed agency for road construction fails in maintenance during the defect liability period, then their deposited bank guarantee will be used for the works. Generally, 5% of the total amount spent on road construction is deposited as performance security in a bank.

Also, during the inspection, if the condition of the road is to be found in a poor state, the agency will be blacklisted, officials said.

Stating that the agencies will not be given more than two chances to improve their work, Singh ordered officials to penalise the private agency concerned that is delaying the construction of a rail overbridge in Pahari village of Gurugram district.

Further, the project plan for constructing the administrative tower and 1,500 houses in Gurugram is in its final phase, said officials who apprised the minister. Construction of the Nirman Sadan will be completed before August 15, said officials.

Rakesh Manocha, engineer-in-chief, PWD, Gurugram, said that a corporation has been formed for the modernisation of Gurugram railway station.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 04:08 IST