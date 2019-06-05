Six rob man of his belongings in moving car, dump him in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his valuables, beaten up by six men in a Hyundai i10 car, driven around the city and then dropped at Delhi’s Uttam Nagar Metro station in the early hours of Monday. One of the suspects was an acquaintance of the man, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30am, when one of the suspects called the victim and invited him to a birthday party.

“After finishing my shift, I came to my friend’s room in Sector 39. Around 3.30am, an acquaintance of mine called me and asked me to come along to a common friend’s birthday party. I took my bag containing a laptop and two iPhones and went downstairs. I also had a Samsung Galaxy note, a smartwatch and ₹25,000 in cash. My acquaintance was sitting in a car, along with five other men. When I sat in the car, they started to beat me and snatched away my bag. They raised the volume of the speakers when I started shouting for help. After driving me around the city for some time, they dropped me at Uttam Nagar Metro station,” the victim said in his first information report (FIR). He added that he asked for a mobile phone from a bystander to call his father for help.

The victim’s father said, “He works at a food delivery company where he met the acquaintance once through a common friend. There were six men in the car. They forced him to drink alcohol and then started to beat him. My son is six feet tall. They were able to beat him up because he was in an inebriated state. They tore his clothes and dropped him at the metro station. ” He said that the victim sustained severe injuries on head, eyes and other parts of his body.

The victim’s father denied that his son has personal enmity with anyone.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar, said, “Police are investigation the case. The accused are yet to be arrested.” A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Monday, police said.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 05:10 IST