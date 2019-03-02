Snatchers rob two of gold, cash within 30 minutes in Gurugram

In a span of 30 minutes, three bike-borne men snatched at gun point gold ornaments and cash from two people at different locations near Jharsa Chowk, police said on Friday. Police were yet to identify the suspects or make any arrest till late on Friday.

“The motorcycle did not have a registration plate and we are yet to identify the accused. We will analyse the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused,” sub-inspector Rohtash Singh, who is the investigation officer in the case, said.

The trio robbed one person near Jharsa Chowk and another in Sector 15 around 6am on Thursday, Singh said. Two FIRs were registered at Civil Lines Police Station on Thursday under IPC section 379B (snatching) and the Arms Act.

The three suspects first struck around 5.45 am on Thursday, and robbed a 39-year-old engineer Deepak Khuranna, who was out for a morning walk, near Jharsa Chowk.

“The bike stopped ahead of me and one of them asked for directions to Jharsa Chowk. When I was giving him direction, he took out a pistol and asked me to give him my ring and cash,” Khuranna said, adding that the guy sitting in the middle also waved a knife at him.

Later, at 6.10am, the same gang stopped two people who were on a scooter and stole a gold chain, a ring, and Rs 2,000 from them at gunpoint. “The rider and the person sitting in the middle on the motorcycle had covered half of their faces with cloth and the third man was wearing a helmet. All of them are in their early twenties,” police said.

On February 22, a 20-year-old student was allegedly abducted by a group of five men who came on two motorcycles. He was beaten up and robbed of Rs 7,000 and his mobile phone. The victim, a Delhi resident, was walking towards Huda City Centre Metro Station from his office in Sector 44 on Friday evening when the incident happened.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 04:28 IST