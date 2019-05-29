Sohna residential projects to get water supply in 2 months

The private residential colonies coming up under Sohna Master Plan will be able to get government water supply in the next two months, officials have said.

On Tuesday, officials of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and other stakeholders were directed to work out modalities for making available water supply to these colonies.

KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, Haryana held a meeting with officials in Gurugram on Tuesday and issued directions for expediting the development works in Sohna , particularly water supply to colonies, which have been completed or are on the verge of completion.

Last year, developers had sought the intervention of Competition Commission of India (CCI) over the failure of the DTCP and HSVP (earlier HUDA) in fulfilling their obligations with regard to development works despite payment of external development charges (EDCs) by them.

Pandurang said that he had a detailed discussion with officials of his own department and HSVP with regard to provision of external development works in Sohna, particularly water supply. “The work will be done in stages and I have asked officials to find out the status of projects. The water supply would be first made available to projects that are completed or near completion,” he said, adding that work on other basic amenities would also be completed side by side.

On April 6 last year, CCI had directed an investigation after a complaint was filed by developers against DTCP and HUDA under the aegis of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India – NCR (CREDAI-NCR). The developers had alleged that while imposing onerous obligations on them to pay EDC/IDC, the government departments by not undertaking any external development works was ultimately affecting consumers.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugam, said that a meeting of officials will be called immediately to work out a strategy so that water supply can be made available to residential projects within two months. “Water is our priority now. A survey will be completed by next week so that work on the ground can be started,” he said.

CREDAI, meanwhile, said that it was important to complete the development works at the earliest in Sohna.

“Water supply, electricity, sewerage system, roads are minimum requirements for the homebuyers. The government agencies must take all steps to deliver these at the earliest,” said Prashant Soloman, spokesperson, CREDAI-NCR and Haryana.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:42 IST