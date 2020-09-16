Sohna road project: Work on ground level to resume this week, says NHAI

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:03 IST

The work on Sohna road project, which was suspended after an elevated section collapsed span on August 22, will be restarted in stretches at the ground level within the week, said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Tuesday. However, the elevated section work would resume only after a report is received from a five-member high-level technical committee that is probing the incident.

A report by an independent engineer on the measures taken to improve the safety and to reduce vulnerability has, meanwhile, been submitted to the authority, NHAI officials added.

Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, said that seamless barricading and grilles have been installed and marshalls deployed for traffic management at the ground level work. This, he said, could be started in the next two to three days. “The report on the safety measures and related issues by the independent engineer is being studied. The work on stretches at ground level where no major construction is taking place and spans are not being launched can be allowed to resume in next two to three days,” he said.

The elevated sections of the project, Mittal said would begin only after they have studied the high-level committee report on the incident in which spans between pier 10 And pier 11 near Vipul Greens condominium collapsed. Mittal did not clarify by when the report was expected.

The five-member technical committee has directed for testing the strength of concrete being used for construction of spans from a private laboratory. It has also sought the details of statement used for launching the spans at the project site.

The 21.66 km-long Sohna road project is being constructed in two packages. The first part comprises an underpass and an elevated road from Subash Chowk towards Badshahpur covering 6 km. The section that collapsed was a part of the first package. The second part comprises the expansion of 12.72-km road from Badshahpur to Sohna and involves construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the entire stretch. The deadline for both these projects is July, 2021.

A senior official of Oriental Structures Ltd, the contractor for the project said that they have taken all safety related measures recommended by NHAI. “The independent engineer has already submitted the report and we are expecting the project director to hold an inspection on Wednesday after which the work could be allowed to be restarted,” he said.