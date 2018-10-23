The son of a Gurugram judge who was shot at by the latter’s official security guard on October 13 succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday morning.

The wife and son of the judge were shot at by his official security guard in Gurugram’s Sector 49. While the woman died on the spot, her 18-year-old son was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The gunman, identified as Mahipal, was arrested soon after the incident and later sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 08:43 IST