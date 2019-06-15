Spanish woman alleges rape in Gurugram

A 23-year-old Spanish woman was allegedly raped in DLF Phase-1 on Friday by a man who had offered to help her find a place to rent.

The woman, an engineering graduate, had come to the city almost a year ago, to work as an intern with a multinational company, the police said. She allegedly got acquainted with the suspect on Facebook, after she posted in a group that she was looking for an apartment to rent.

The suspect allegedly invited her to a party at his rented house on Friday and raped her.

Police said the suspect, who works at a film production house in Udyog Vihar Phase 4, was arrested on Saturday. He was identified by the police as Anjaney (36), of Anand Vihar in Delhi, who is currently staying in DLF Phase-1.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-1 police station on Friday, police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Upon arriving in Gurugram, the woman had posted updates on a social media website, asking for help in renting a house. On Wednesday, she received a message from the suspect, who offered her a place.”

The police said the duo got chatting on June 12. “On Friday, the accused man invited the woman to his place for a house party where he raped her,” Boken said.

The police were informed about the incident on Saturday, after the woman was admitted to a hospital in Sector 10.

A team of police officers went to the hospital where the woman’s statement was recorded, in the presence of a woman legal advisor. Police said the suspect would be produced in a court on Sunday.

