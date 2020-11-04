Speed calming measures introduced at Sikanderpur underpass

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:12 IST

In a bid to check speeding and high-speed collisions, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and DLF have installed rumble strips, a speed calming measure, on the 3.5-kilometre accident-prone stretch between Shankar Chowk and Bristol Chowk over the last week.

The 3.5-kilometre route facilitates movement through the Golf Course Road-Cyber City stretches, via the Sikanderpur underpass. The GMDA has installed four sets of rumble strips, two on each carriageway inside the Sikanderpur underpass, on opposite ends.

Each set of rumble strips has three parts, a series of six continuous strips, followed by 10, and another six, all located within a short distance of each other.

“We have installed rumble strips inside the Sikanderpur underpass as an experiment to see if it can be an effective and safe speed calming measure. If not properly designed and placed carefully, rumble strips can be dangerous, especially inside underpasses, as it can lead drivers to lose control of their vehicles. However, this experiment has been successful and has prompted us to consider using them at other points across the city,” said VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA.

Kundu further said that the rationale behind introducing rumble strips was to check speeds on the accident-prone stretch and reduce the chances of collisions.

Although Kundu said that the next locations for installing rumble strips are still under consideration, GMDA officials privy to the matter said that the DLF Phases 1/4 underpass and Genpact underpass on the Golf Course Road are likely to be the next locations.

In January, GMDA had floated a Rs 8 lakh-tender for installing rumble strips inside the Sikanderpur underpass. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the project had to be indefinitely postponed.

DLF, the caretaker of the Golf Course Road and Cyber City stretches, has also installed a set of rumble strips on both the carriageways of Cyber City Road opposite Infinity Towers, just ahead of the foot overbridge.

DLF officials said that they are also planning on installing rumble strips at the road bends opposite building number 9 and Belvedere Park, in the future.

“After deliberating upon various speed calming measures, DLF finalised rumble strips as the preferred option. Unlike speed breakers, these reduce the speed of vehicles in such a manner that there is no traffic build-up resulting in snarls. By placing rumble strips at short intervals, vehicles can no longer travel at high speeds, and thus the chances of accidents also reduce significantly. DLF is planning on installing rumble strips on more such stretches,” said David Amalraj, director, DLF Estate Developers Ltd.

Besides the rumble strips, signage depicting a speed limit of 50 kmph has also been placed at various points along the 3.5-kilometre stretch by DLF officials.

Since the redesign of the Golf Course Road-Cyber City roads in 2017, several high-speed accidents leading to fatalities have been reported. Three months ago, a 49-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding sedan opposite Belvedere Park. In May 2018, two people died and a woman co-pilot with a commercial airliner was severely injured after their cab collided with an SUV that was travelling on the wrong side of the Sikanderpur underpass.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said that as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines, speed breakers cannot be placed on main roads such as Golf Course Road or Cyber City roads, as it would lead to traffic congestion.

“In the absence of speed breakers, installing rumble strips makes sense in regards to checking the speed of vehicles, especially due to the fact that there are several curves and sharp bends on the Bristol Chowk-Shankar Chowk stretch. It is also important for authorities to install stud reflectors on top of the rumble strips to ensure these are visible at night, along with installing signage cautioning commuters about approaching rumble strips,” said Sewa Ram.