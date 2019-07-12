Speeding car kills man near Vatika Chowk

A 26-year-old man was killed on Wednesday, after a car allegedly hit him and his food cart near Vatika Chowk, the police said.

The accident, however, could not be caught on camera, as there are no CCTV cameras installed at the spot. Since the beginning of July, there have been at least eight incidents of hit and run in the city.

According to the police, Devender, the victim, was a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Fazilpur village for the past five months. He was a street food vendor near Vatika Chowk. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9pm, when a car allegedly hit Devender and his cart.

The police said that he died at the spot.

Sanjay Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Badshahpur police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are trying to trace the car.” A case was registered against the unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man died a few days after he was allegedly hit while crossing a road near IFFCO Chowk, the police said on Thursday.

The suspect is yet to be identified.

According to the police, Rohit, the victim, is a native of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and staying in Bhondsi. He has worked as an electrician at the public works department (PWD). The police said that the incident took place last Saturday when the victim was returning home after completing his shift.

“While he was crossing a road near IFFCO Chowk, a car came from behind and hit him. He was rushed to Matrika Hospital, Rewari. Later, due to his deteriorating condition, he was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, where he died during the course of his treatment on Tuesday,” victim’s acquaintance stated in his FIR.

Charan Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 29 police station, said that there are no CCTV cameras installed near the spot. He added, “The suspect is still at large. The police are trying to trace the car.” A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Sector 29 police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 03:01 IST