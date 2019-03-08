Speeding vehicles ram motorists in Gurugram, two killed

In two separate incidents, two persons riding motorcycles, died in road accidents on Wednesday. In both cases, the two-wheeler riders were hit by speeding vehicles from behind and the suspected drivers of the speeding vehicles fled the scene. The police have registered cases, but no arrests have been made so far.

In the first incident, Rahul Verma, an executive with an IT company, who lived with his wife in Sector 47 was returning home on his scooter around 4am after his overnight shift. To avoid speeding vehicles, Verma avoided the main carriageway of Sohna Road, which connects Rajiv Chowk to Sohna’s intersection with Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and took the service road instead. He was driving at a normal speed and wearing a helmet, officials said.

While near Subhash Chowk, a speeding vehicle coming from the Sohna side hit him and fled the spot. Verma sustained multiple injuries.

Jai Prakash, Verma’s father, lives in Ghaziabad and was informed about the accident by the police on Wednesday. He demanded stringent action against the driver and demanded his arrest.

“The police control room received a call after the accident near Subhash Chowk, after which a team from Sadar police station reached the spot and took the injured person to Civil Hospital,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

The police are examining CCTV camera footage to identify the vehicle, and a case has been registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the second incident, a 23-year-old executive of a private company, died in Farukhnagar on Wednesday evening while returning home from work, the police said.

