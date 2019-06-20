Starting July 1, MCG workers will not lift mixed waste

Come July 1, your municipal waste will not be collected if it hasn’t been segregated into dry and wet waste.

The decision, announced during a meeting of civic officials for the 2020 Swachh Survekshan Survey, was communicated in a release issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, joint commissioners Hariom Attri and Inderjit Kulharia instructed officials of the sanitation wing to apprise residents about the need to segregate dry and wet waste, and further directed them to inform residents that MCG will stop lifting mixed waste from July 1 onwards. If a resident does not segregate their waste, necessary penalty would be levied on them as mandated under 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules,” MCG public relation officer SS Rohilla said.

The move is aimed at improving city’s ranking in the annual Swachh Survekshan Survey. In the 2019 Swachh Survekshan Survey, the city finished 83rd out of 425 cities, show results announced in March. The year before that, Gurugram had ranked 105th out of 4,203 cities across India.

