State board students to verify documents at colleges

Students who have completed their schooling from state boards other than the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will have to visit the colleges to which they have applied for the verification of their documents for Gurugram University admissions from June 21 to June 28.

For students of the Haryana board, however, pre-fetched data will be automatically synced with the centralised online college admission system run by the state department of higher education. CBSE students will also be required to appear for verification of their personal data if the same is not shared by the board in the coming few days. “The CBSE has been asked to share its data with us. It has asked us to wait for another day or two,” said Alka Gulati, nodal admission officer, Dronacharya Government College.

The first and second merit lists after verification will be displayed on July 2 and July 9 respectively. The waiting list will be displayed on July 16.

