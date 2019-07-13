State higher education department seeks proposals for new model college in Sec 51

The department of higher education, Panchkula, has sought proposals for the development of a model college with state-of-the-art infrastructure in Sector 51 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

With the aim of providing quality higher education facilities in the state, the department will be allocating land and built-in infrastructure on a lease of 10 years to the chosen private entity.

The land earmarked for the proposed college is currently being used by Gurugram University as a makeshift arrangement till the time the university’s own campus gets ready.

The college will be the first higher educational institution in the city to function under a PPP model. The private entity will be responsible for running the college.The management of the college too will rest with the private entity, which will enjoy full autonomy in making decisions. However, the college management committee will have representatives from local bodies and the state government, apart from educational experts.

Citing the example of the Shri Ram College of Commerce(SRCC) in Delhi, a senior official from the department of higher education, Panchkula, said that the proposed college will be a notch above the already existing colleges in the state. “SRCC in Delhi is known for its commerce and management courses. There is no such college in Haryana that is known for a specific course or a specialised centre. Our aim is to have a specialised college,” said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

He added that the department had invited proposals from private individuals to ease the process of setting up the college. “If the government runs the college, we will be flooded with the usual requests for appointments and transfers. We will entrust the job to the best private entity, which will choose the deserving candidates to run the college,” said the official.

The college is expected to come up in the next one year, by when Gurugram University would have relocated to its original campus. “The tender for the academic and administrative blocks has been passed. We will try to move some classes to the new campus by the end of this year. All classes will be relocated by the next year,” said Markanday Ahuja, vice-chancellor of Gurugram University.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 02:42 IST