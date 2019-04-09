Stepfather held for repeatedly raping 15-year-old in Gurugram: Police

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly over a period of six months in the Sector 37 area, police said.

The incident came to light on Sunday when a neighbour called up the police control room and informed them regarding an altercation in the area. The neighbour informed the police that the man is abusing and assaulting his wife and daughter in an inebriated state.

When a team from the women police station, Manesar, went to the spot, the accused had fled from there, police said. However, he was later arrested.

The girl said in a complaint that her father raped her on several occasions after threatening her with dire consequences when her mother was not at home. The victim had not even revealed to her mother about it earlier who was shocked to hear her ordeal, police said.

According to police, the girl’s mother married the accused last year, after her husband’s death 15 years ago. The man often fought with her and assaulted her and the victim. On Sunday, he assaulted them and asked them to leave his house. He created a ruckus in the area following which the neighbours gathered and informed the police.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have recorded the statement of mother and the victim, and she will be counselled by the child welfare committee members. “The man is a habitual drunkard and has bad conduct in the area. We will arrest him soon,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (threatening for life) of the IPC, and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 04:40 IST