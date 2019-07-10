STF to build police post on land of gangster Sube Singh on the run

The Special Task Force(STF) of Haryana has started the construction of a police post on a plot of land in Manesar that allegedly belongs to Sube Singh, a suspected gangster, wanted by the police in multiple criminal cases.

The district administration had earlier put the land on auction twice with an aim to weaken the financial base of the gangster, who is allegedly on the run. However, no one had showed up to buy the land at that time.

This decision is in line with STF chief KK. Rao’s announcement that the financial and real estate assets of gangsters, who have been declared proclaimed offenders, would be attached to send out a strong message that crime will not pay in Gurugram. The police have prepared a list of more than 65 gangsters whose properties will be attached in court this year. A team of revenue officials has submitted documents pertaining to verification of properties of the said gangsters, whose assets are to be attached.

Sube Singh allegedly belongs to a gang headed by Kaushal, who is suspected to be in hiding abroad. The police have announced a total reward of Rs 4 lakh for Sube Singh’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a district court in April last year. His wife, a former sarpanch, is also absconding.

Rao said Singh has been evading arrest for the past many years and is involved in several recent cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder.

The Gurugram Police attached Singh’s properties in January this year. The Pataudi Tehsildar had issued a notice on February 18 to auction two plots of land allegedly belonging to Singh. These included a 1.3-acre plot in Bar Gujjar village near Manesar and 0.8-acre plot in Manesar industrial area. These are the only two properties that are registered in Singh’s name and the combined market value of the two properties is approximately Rs 6 crore, the police said.

Now a post will be constructed on the 450-square metre plot in the 1.3-acre land. The post will have four rooms and a bathroom and will be constructed within two months. It is likely to be functional by September, said the police.

KK Rao said that although the police had assured the public that it was safe to participate in the auction, there were no takers for his land. “We are now building the post as the plan to auction the land has failed. We gave Singh ample chance to surrender and warned his family members as well. But it seems they all are hand in gloves and want to continue their operations,” Rao further said.

