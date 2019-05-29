Stopped for checking, man assaults three cops

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting at least three policemen after his motorcycle was stopped at a checkpoint near Rampura village. Police said that the man’s friend, who was riding with him on the motorcycle, managed to flee the spot. The arrested man, a tractor driver, is a resident of Nuh, police said.

This is the seventh case this year in which a police officer was assaulted for discharging his/her duty in Gurugram. Last year, a total of 18 such cases were reported.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday around 4.30 pm, when the policemen stopped two motorcycle-borne men as the number plate of the vehicle was not readable.

Surender Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The policemen stopped the men as the digits on their motorcycle’s number plate were unclear. Subsequently, both the men started to push and shove the policemen. One of them was arrested and the other managed to flee the spot. No policeman was injured during the incident. Police have confiscated the motorcycle.”

A case was registered against the suspects under various sections of IPC, including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), at Kherki Daula police station on Monday, police said.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:55 IST