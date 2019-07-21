Stopped for checking, MNC executives assault two cops in Gurugram

Two executives of a multinational company were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two policemen, after they were stopped and their car impounded, near CyberHub.

They were produced before the district and sessions court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm on Friday, when the police stopped their Maruti WagonR at a checkpoint near CyberHub and conducted their breathalyser test, finding the driver having an alcohol content of 53.1mg, against the acceptable limit of 30mg.

The accused were identified as Karanbeer Singh and Ansher Singh, of Uttar Pradesh, who live at a rented accommodation in DLF Phase-3.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects were not carrying a driving licence and were in an inebriated state.

“After the traffic inspector impounded their car and issued a challan, he asked them to visit the police station the following day. Then the accused men left the spot,” he said.

The two men allegedly returned within a few minutes and started abusing and assaulting the two policemen who had impounded their car.

“They started hitting us on the head and punched us on our back. The other police personnel deployed at the checkpoint called the police control room and reported the incident. Meanwhile, we overpowered them. They were not even able to stand properly. They were sent to Civil Hospital, where a medical examination was conducted,” said Joginder Dahiya, assistant sub-inspector, the complainant in the case.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station on Saturday.

This is the 15th instance this year in which a police officer was assaulted while on duty in the city.

Last year, a total of 18 such cases were reported, according to the data available with the Gurugram police.

