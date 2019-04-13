Student duped on pretext of updating debit card details

A South City 1 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 59,000 by a man who claimed to be an employee of a public sector bank where she held a savings bank account, on the pretext of updating her debit card details, police said Friday.

The accused man allegedly asked the victim, a college student, for her card number, CVV and OTP, which she provided. In the next few days, Rs 59,000 was withdrawn from her savings bank account through multiple transactions, police said.

Police said the incident took place on March 17 last year. A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The victim got to know of the fraud when she received a text message of transactions.

A case was registered against the accused person under IPC and IT Act.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:49 IST