Student leader booked for posting ‘fake’ news article about Haryana CM

Police on Friday booked a student leader of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of Indian National Lok Dal , for allegedly posting a fake news article on social media platforms about Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar. The complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana Information Technology (IT) head, police said on Friday evening.

The complainant alleged that the fake news report with a misleading headline quoted the CM as saying, “Mein kewal punjabiyon ka CM, baaki jaatiyon se koi lena dena nahin (I am just the CM of Punjabis, have nothing to do with other castes).” The report said that the CM made the controversial statement at his camp office in Chandigarh while addressing members of the Punjabi community and also mentioned that the BJP, in its advertisements, had reiterated that Khattar was a leader of the Punjabis.

Arun Yadav, Haryana IT head, BJP, said that the complaint was filed after he noticed that Sanjeev Jhakhar, a student leader of INSO, as well as certain unknown persons had posted the fake news article on Facebook and circulated it via WhatsApp.

“The sole aim of the accused persons, who belong to the student wing of the opposing party, is to commit various offences such as disturb law and order in the state, cause danger to public tranquillity for their own political and social benefits in a wrong and unlawful manner, and sedition,” Yadav stated in the police complaint.

Pardeep Deswal, state president, INSO, said, “I am aware that this news article is being circulated. It does not seem to be an act done by a student of the party. It seems to be done by a professional. Even other political party members were circulating the news on social media. Police should conduct a thorough and fair investigation and the law should take its course.”

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “We have registered the case and are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the Jhakhar and unknown accused persons under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of The IT Act, the police said.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 09:32 IST