Supervisor among 3 booked as worker loses fingers in accident

A 27-year-old helper working at a manufacturing company in Sector 37 filed a police complaint alleging that three fingers of his left hand were severed when he was working on a faulty machine, regarding which he had complained to his supervisor earlier, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 8 around 2pm when the victim, Dalip Singh, who has been working at the company that manufactures TV dish antennae, was employed at a press machine.

In the complaint, Singh said he was hired as a helper and was later made an operator.

“I have been complaining to the plant head, supervisor as well as owner, and asking them to replace the old machines as it was dangerous to work on them. But whenever I complained, they threatened to terminate me. On April 8, the pedal of the machine was not working properly and I had informed the supervisor of the same around 8am,” he said.

Singh said around 2pm, while he was taking out a part, the press machine, which did not have a pedal, fell on his hand, due to which three

fingers of his left hand were severed and the thumb was also injured.

Karmabir Singh, head constable at the Sector 10 police station, said that the police had booked the supervisor, plant head and owner of the firm.

“We have served them a notice and are conducting the probe,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station, the police said.

